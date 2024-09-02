Taiwan shares close down 0.15%
09/02/2024 01:58 PM
Taipei, Sept. 2 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 32.99 points, or 0.15 percent, at 22,235.10 Monday on turnover of NT$286.19 billion (US$9.34 billion).
