Taiwan shares close up 0.37%
08/26/2024 02:07 PM
Taipei, Aug. 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 82.07 points, or 0.37 percent, at 22,240.12 Monday on turnover of NT$346.43 billion (US$10.88 billion).
Latest
- Society
Measures restricting animal shows take effect with unclear results08/26/2024 03:07 PM
- Sports
Taiwan finishes runners-up at Little League Baseball World Series08/26/2024 03:05 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.37%08/26/2024 02:07 PM
- Business
Innolux shares soar after TSMC deal; Micron reportedly eyes AUO plants08/26/2024 12:37 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading08/26/2024 10:25 AM