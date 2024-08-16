Taiwan shares close up 2.07%
08/16/2024 02:01 PM
Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 454.16 points, or 2.07 percent, at 22,349.33 Friday on turnover of NT$416.03 billion (US$12.87 billion).
