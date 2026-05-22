Taiwan's Liu You-yun wins women's flyweight silver at Asian taekwondo event

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 22 (CNA) Taiwan's Liu You-yun (劉侑芸) on Friday won silver in the women's 49-kilogram flyweight category at the Asian Taekwondo Championships held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Although Liu fought well to reach the final, she fell short against South Korea's Kim Hyang-gi in the gold medal bout, losing 0-2.

The 19-year-old's medal marked the first time in eight years Taiwan has won a medal in the women's flyweight class at the Asian Taekwondo Championships, since Hung Yu-ting's (洪幼婷) bronze in 2018.

In 2012, Yang Shu-chun (楊淑君) had also won a gold medal in the weight class for Taiwan at the championships.

Liu first gained recognition on Taiwan's taekwondo scene last year when she clinched the gold medal in the same weight class at the 27th edition of the World Taekwondo Championships in Wuxi, China.