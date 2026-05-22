Tainan's Yujing hits 39.7°C amid heat alerts
05/22/2026 05:56 PM
Taipei, May 22 (CNA) Temperatures in southern Taiwan soared Friday, with Tainan's Yujing District recording 39.7 degrees Celsius -- the highest temperature in Taiwan that day -- as the Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued heat alerts for eight municipalities and counties.
According to the CWA, Tainan was the only municipality to receive an "orange" heat alert, indicating temperatures may hit 38 degrees Celsius in a single day or exceed 36 degrees for three consecutive days.
The CWA also issued "yellow" heat alerts for Kaohsiung and Chiayi City, along with Changhua, Yunlin, Chiayi, Pingtung and Hualien counties.
A yellow heat alert indicates that daily maximum temperatures could reach or exceed 36 degrees Celsius.
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