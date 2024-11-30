Taiwan's Huang Hsiao-wen bags gold at World Boxing Cup Finals

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Taiwan's Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Huang Hsiao-wen (黃筱雯) on Saturday won a gold medal at the 2024 World Boxing Cup Finals in Sheffield, United Kingdom.

Competing in the women's 54-kilogram division, Huang defeated Yesugen Oyuntsetseg of Mongolia 4-1 to win the gold.

Oyuntsetseg won third-place at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Game.

Saturday's victory was Huang's best performance since March 2023, when she clinched the World Championship title in New Delhi, in an event organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

This tournament was Huang's first since the Paris Olympics this summer, where she was eliminated in the round of 16 following a controversial judgment. After the loss, she returned to Taiwan for a short break before training in Japan.

In Sheffield, Huang advanced to the finals after receiving a bye in the round of 16, defeating Thai boxer Apisada Tantawa on Thursday with a unanimous decision and beating Tatiana Chagas of Brazil 5-0 on Friday.