Taiwan 'hopes' China will follow Olympic Protocol at Chengdu World Games

Taipei, July 16 (CNA) Beijing on Wednesday indicated that Chinese media will continue to refer to Taiwan's team as "Taipei, China" in reports on the upcoming World Games in Chengdu, while Taiwan said it "hopes" the Chinese side will follow the "Olympic Protocol" and refer to its team as "Chinese Taipei."

At a regular press briefing in Beijing, Chen Binhua (陳斌華), spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), said the "Olympic Protocol" applies only to sports-related matters and has been, and will continue to be, implemented at international sporting events held in China.

However, he noted that the protocol "does not apply to news media or areas beyond sports events."

The "Olympic Protocol" Chen referred to is a long-standing arrangement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) under which Taiwan competes in international sporting events under the designated name "Chinese Taipei" (中華台北), rather than other names such as Taiwan and Republic of China (Taiwan's official name)

Chen's remarks indicate that media in China will continue to refer to Taiwan's team as "Taipei, China" (中國台北) -- a term Taiwanese authorities see as diminishing Taiwan's status -- instead of the IOC-approved "Chinese Taipei" in reports on the 12th World Games.

With the Games set to be held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, from Aug. 7-17, Chen said Taiwanese athletes and members of Taiwan's sports community are welcome to participate or observe, adding that details about athlete registration will be announced at a later date.

Asked by CNA for a response to Chen's remarks, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) -- Taiwan's top government agency handling cross-strait affairs -- said later in the day that the "Olympic Protocol" has been in place for "many years," with Taiwan competing under the name "Chinese Taipei" and enjoying the same status and rights as other national Olympic committees.

"We hope the Chinese side will faithfully adhere [to the protocol] at this World Games in Chengdu," MAC added.

The situation mirrors a controversy earlier this year during the 9th Asian Winter Games in Harbin, a city in northeastern China, where both the TAO and media in China referred to the Chinese Taipei delegation as "Taipei, China," triggering backlash from Taiwan.

In response at the time, MAC condemned the phrasing, calling it a clear violation of the "Olympic Protocol" and a politically motivated attempt to diminish Taiwan's standing.

Under the 1981 Lausanne Agreement with the IOC, Taiwan competes in international sporting events as "Chinese Taipei," using a designated name, flag and emblem.

A 1989 follow-up agreement between Taiwan's and China's Olympic committees also stipulated that the name "Chinese Taipei" (中華台北) should be used to refer to Taiwan's team in Chinese-language materials produced by organizers -- such as documents and signage -- for sporting events held in China.