Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching knocked out in U.S. Open semifinals

09/05/2024 12:39 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (right) and her women's doubles partner Veronika Kudermetova pose for a picture at the U.S. Open. Photo courtesy of Liu Hsueh-chen
Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (right) and her women's doubles partner Veronika Kudermetova pose for a picture at the U.S. Open. Photo courtesy of Liu Hsueh-chen

Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and her Russian partner Veronika Kudermetova were knocked out of the U.S. Open women's doubles following their semifinal defeat on Wednesday (New York time).

Chan and Kudermetova struggled in the first set, unable to even win their service games. They lost five consecutive games, ultimately losing the set 1-6 against Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

The second set was also difficult for the Taiwan-Russia duo. While they did break a serve in the fourth game after losing three straight games, they still lost the set 2-6 and were knocked out.

The result, however, still marked Chan's best result at the U.S. Open in women's doubles.

It is also the first time Kudermetova played in the tournament's semifinals since 2020.

The Ukraine-Latvia pair, who will play in the final on Friday (New York time), won silver in this year's Australian Open women's doubles.

(By Huang Chiao-wen and Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.59