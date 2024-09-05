Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching knocked out in U.S. Open semifinals

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 5 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and her Russian partner Veronika Kudermetova were knocked out of the U.S. Open women's doubles following their semifinal defeat on Wednesday (New York time).

Chan and Kudermetova struggled in the first set, unable to even win their service games. They lost five consecutive games, ultimately losing the set 1-6 against Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko.

The second set was also difficult for the Taiwan-Russia duo. While they did break a serve in the fourth game after losing three straight games, they still lost the set 2-6 and were knocked out.

The result, however, still marked Chan's best result at the U.S. Open in women's doubles.

It is also the first time Kudermetova played in the tournament's semifinals since 2020.

The Ukraine-Latvia pair, who will play in the final on Friday (New York time), won silver in this year's Australian Open women's doubles.