McDonald's suspends new shrimp burgers after banned antibiotics found

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Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) McDonald's Taiwan on Thursday suspended the sale of its newly launched "Sea Flavor Shrimp Cutlet Burger" and "Sea Flavor Double-Layered Shrimp Cutlet Burger" after residue from banned antibiotics was detected in the shrimp cutlets.

The suspension took effect at 10:30 a.m., one day after the products were launched.

McDonald's said it received a report from the importer late Wednesday that self-testing had detected 0.7 parts per billion (ppb) of nitrofurans and their metabolites, in samples of the cutlets, despite suppliers having provided certified documents for the seafood ingredients.

Out of concern for food safety, McDonald's said it had stopped using the cutlets and suspended sales of the two burgers. It will also refund customers who purchased the products on Wednesday or Thursday morning.

The company apologized to customers and said it was discussing refund procedures, which are expected to be announced within one week.

The restaurant also said it would conduct additional testing and clarify the results with its suppliers and testing laboratories.

Speaking to local media, Yen Tzung-hai (顏宗海), director of the Clinical Poison Center at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, said nitrofurans are a class of broad-spectrum antibiotics that are banned in many countries including Taiwan because of their potential carcinogenic effects.

Yen said people with antibiotic allergies should take particular note, as exposure to nitrofurans could trigger allergic reactions, with hives being the most common symptom.