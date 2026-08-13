Taiwan shares close up 1.11%
08/13/2026 01:49 PM
Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 503.41 points, or 1.11 percent, at 46,021.48 Thursday on turnover of NT$1.05 trillion (US$32.60 billion).
Latest
- Society
AI agents used in cyberattacks on Taiwan government websites: MODA08/13/2026 03:43 PM
- Society
Mobile internet slows, northern Taiwan streets empty during resilience drill08/13/2026 02:36 PM
- Science & Tech
Taiwan study links early bariatric surgery to lower breast cancer risk08/13/2026 02:11 PM
- Politics
Taiwan military police stage bridge blockade drill to secure capital08/13/2026 01:56 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 1.11%08/13/2026 01:49 PM