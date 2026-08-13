U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

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Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.078 to close at NT$32.168.

Turnover totaled US$1.722 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$32.220, and moved to a low of NT$32.152 before rebounding.