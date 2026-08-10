TENNIS/Hsieh, Ostapenko reach Toronto Masters women's doubles semifinals
Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) and her Latvian partner Jelena Ostapenko advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at the WTA 1000 Toronto Masters on Sunday, edging past an unseeded pairing in straight sets.
The fifth-seeded team of Hsieh and Ostapenko rallied from an early deficit in the opening set before prevailing 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the quarterfinals against Ann Li of the United States and Clara Tauson of Denmark.
Hsieh and Ostapenko were playing together for the first time in six months, using the event to warm up as they prepare for the U.S. Open, which begins in late August.
They had been regular partners from the start of 2025 through Wimbledon, but then did not play together again until late in the year and in early 2026 in events in Asia and Australia.
The last event they played together before this week's tournament in Toronto was the Qatar TotalEnergies Open in February.
In their match Sunday, Hsieh and Ostapenko fell behind 4-1, but the pair, both experienced Grand Slam campaigners, recovered by breaking back by holding serve down 5-4 to force a tiebreaker, which they won.
The duo carried their momentum into the second set, breaking serve twice to race to a 4-0 advantage.
Tauson and Li mounted a comeback to narrow the gap to 5-4, but Hsieh and Ostapenko held their nerve in the 10th game to close out the match.
The win sends Hsieh and Ostapenko into the semifinals, where they will face third-seeded Sara Errani of Italy and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States for a place in the final.
- Taiwan-Australia duo Chan, Joint finish as Memphis runners-upTaiwanese tennis player Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and Australian partner Maya Joint fell in the women's doubles final of the Memphis Classic on Friday, losing in straight sets to Russia's Mariia Kozyreva and Great Britain's Maia Lumsden.08/01/2026 08:33 PM
- Taiwan-Japan pair win women's doubles title at WTA Athens OpenTaiwan's Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and Japanese partner Miyu Kato defeated Britain's Maia Lumsden and China's Tang Qianhui (湯千慧) to win the women's doubles title at the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Athens Open in Greece on Sunday.07/20/2026 11:22 AM
- Taiwanese-Japanese duo reaches Wimbledon women's doubles semifinalsTaiwan's Liang En-shuo (梁恩碩) and her Japanese tennis partner Shuko Aoyama advanced to the women's doubles semifinals at Wimbledon on Wednesday after winning in straight sets in the quarterfinals.07/09/2026 11:19 AM
- Culture
CKS Memorial Hall to host Tâi-gí film series as part of human rights program08/10/2026 09:00 PM
- Society
Central Taiwan holds urban resilience drill in first mobile data slowdown08/10/2026 07:56 PM
- Business
Real monthly regular wage growth hits 6-year high for first half08/10/2026 07:45 PM
- Politics
Han Kuang Day 6: Taiwan military tests civilian trucks for tank transport08/10/2026 07:10 PM
- Society
Criminal complaint filed against Uber Eats for worker pay violations08/10/2026 06:04 PM