Dadaocheng Summer Festival finale to feature fireworks, drone light show

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Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) The 2026 Dadaocheng Summer Festival will conclude Saturday evening with a 20-minute show featuring an eight-minute fireworks display and a Spider-Man-themed drone light show, the Taipei City Department of Information and Tourism said Wednesday.

The event, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ahead of the upcoming Qixi Festival, the traditional Chinese equivalent of Valentine's Day, will be held at Dadaocheng Wharf and Yanping Riverside Park along the Tamsui River, giving visitors a chance to start the holiday early. Admission is free, and no advance attendance is required.

According to the department, the highlight of the evening will be a drone light show themed "Spider-Man × Taipei Imagery," synchronized with an eight-minute fireworks display and live stage performances.

Visitors entering the riverside area through Water Gates 3 or 5 are encouraged to head to the lawn in front of the main stage at Water Gate 4, which the department said offers one of the best viewing spots.

The department said traffic controls will be in effect on roads around the event area from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, with the restricted zone subject to expansion depending on traffic conditions.

Authorities urged the public to use public transportation. Beimen Station is the closest Taipei MRT station to the event. Drivers were also warned not to park illegally on elevated highway shoulders or in nearby restricted zones.

In addition to the riverside festivities, the Taipei City Mall Summer Yukata Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday under the theme "Eternal Summer Breeze."

Spanning Plaza 1 (near exits Y27 and Y28) through Plaza 6, the indoor event will feature Japanese summer festival attractions, including yukata dressing services, cultural exchange activities, musical performances, craft markets, and floral displays.

Fireworks light up the sky on the opening day of the 2026 Dadaocheng Summer Festival in Taipei on July 25. CNA file photo