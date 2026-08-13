DEFENSE/Mobile internet slows, northern Taiwan streets empty during resilience drill
Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) Mobile internet services slowed in northern Taiwan on Thursday as an urban resilience drill is being held from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. to test emergency responses and public preparedness for potential disruptions.
When the sirens sounded, streets across northern Taiwan were cleared of pedestrians and traffic, leaving normally busy intersections deserted as residents were instructed to remain indoors or take shelter at designated sites and vehicles were directed to pull over.
The drill marked the second and final day of Taiwan's first exercise simulating a major slowdown in mobile internet speeds, following a similar operation in Taichung on Monday.
The exercise is being held in Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Keelung, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County and Yilan County.
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