Weather alerts issued across parts of Taiwan as unstable weather looms

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Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Thursday issued heat, heavy rain and strong wind alerts for parts of Taiwan, while a meteorologist warned that unstable weather is likely to bring severe conditions beginning this weekend.

The agency issued orange heat alerts for Taipei, New Taipei, Changhua County and Taitung County, where daytime highs could reach 38 degrees Celsius on Thursday or exceed 36 degrees for three consecutive days.

Yellow heat alerts were also issued for Keelung, Yilan County and Hualien County, where temperatures are expected to top 36 degrees.

Meanwhile, the CWA issued a heavy rain advisory Thursday morning for Tainan, Kaohsiung, Pingtung County and the Hengchun Peninsula in southern Taiwan, warning that southwesterly winds could bring short-duration downpours, localized heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts.

The agency also issued a strong wind advisory for Green Island, Orchid Island, New Taipei, the outlying Lienchiang County (Matsu), Hsinchu City and Hsinchu County, where sustained winds of 41-51 kilometers per hour (Beaufort force 6) and gusts of 63-75 kph (force 8) are possible from Friday morning through Friday night due to strengthening southwesterly winds.

According to meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), southwesterly winds and abundant moisture from the South China Sea will keep the atmosphere unstable through Saturday.

Wu said southwestern Taiwan is expected to see scattered showers, while central and northern Taiwan could experience localized afternoon thunderstorms.

Before rainfall develops, central and northern Taiwan, as well as eastern parts of the island, are expected to remain hot and sunny during the day, he said.

From Sunday through Aug. 22, the prevailing monsoon circulation is forecast to weaken and shift westward, leaving Taiwan under the influence of a broad low-pressure system, Wu said.

The weather pattern is expected to remain unstable, with frequent localized showers and strong afternoon convection across Taiwan. Such convective systems are often accompanied by lightning, strong winds and intense short-duration rainfall, he said, urging the public to monitor short-term weather updates and official advisories.

Separately, Wu said that Nangka, the season's 17th tropical storm and the only active tropical cyclone in the northwestern Pacific, is expected to remain weak due to strong vertical wind shear as it moves toward waters east of Japan before turning northward.

The storm is unlikely to affect Taiwan or make landfall in Japan, he added.