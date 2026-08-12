DEFENSE/Taiwan holds anti-landing, marine infiltration drills during Han Kuang
Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) Taiwan's military said Wednesday that it had conducted separate drills simulating the repulse of an amphibious landing and stay-behind operations involving sabotage and ambushes behind enemy lines as part of the live-fire Han Kuang exercises.
Early Wednesday, the Matsu Defense Command conducted a live-fire exercise on Nangan Island, simulating an enemy amphibious assault. The drill began with long-range fire from 240 mm howitzers, followed by 155 mm artillery and machine guns targeting an approaching enemy fleet.
Reconnaissance drones were first deployed to monitor and track enemy vessels while relaying intelligence in real time. Troops then used 40 mm automatic grenade launchers and T74 machine guns against simulated landing craft before attack drones struck the vessels.
Matsu Defense Command Commander Yin Chang-jung (尹昌榮) said the scenario involved using long-range artillery to strike key enemy facilities, including ports and airports, before employing artillery and machine guns to repel the amphibious force. Drones would then conduct precision strikes against targets at sea and on land.
Yin said the granite terrain, extensive tunnel network and fortified positions in Kinmen and Matsu provide natural protection and help preserve combat power. He added that Matsu had developed the capability to manufacture some drone components using 3D printers.
On Tuesday, the Marine Corps' Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit conducted stay-behind operations after completing coastal strike and defense drills in Kaohsiung, the Military News Agency (MNA) reported Wednesday.
At a Kaohsiung-area port, troops rapidly unloaded equipment and supplies from M109 assault boats, concealed the boats with camouflage and dispersed to avoid detection, according to the MNA. They then used civilian vehicles to travel to safe houses, where they prepared for covert operations.
Using the Team Awareness Kit -- a software platform for real-time battlefield coordination -- and reconnaissance drones, troops conducted surveillance and relayed intelligence before planning missions through briefings and war games, the agency reported.
At night, teams infiltrated a simulated enemy facility from multiple directions, using mutual cover to conduct searches, simulate sabotage and place explosives before withdrawing.
The stay-behind operations simulated troops remaining behind enemy lines to conduct reconnaissance, sabotage and harassment after an enemy advance.
According to the MNA, the exercise was designed to test the ability of small teams to disrupt enemy forces while supporting defensive units and delaying an advancing force.
- Eastern Taiwan holds air defense drills without mobile network slowdownHualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan held urban resilience air defense drills Wednesday, practicing evacuation and sheltering procedures without conducting a simulated mobile network slowdown as implemented in central Taiwan earlier this week.08/12/2026 08:17 PM
- 3D-printed drone parts crucial for Taiwan's combat resilience: KooDefense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) has underscored the importance of employing 3D-printing equipment for the urgent resupply of drones on the battlefield as part of Taiwan's efforts to strengthen combat resilience.08/12/2026 01:54 PM
- Taiwan holds anti-airdrop drills during Han Kuang exercisesTaiwan's military on Tuesday conducted anti-airdrop drills in Taipei and Miaoli as part of the ongoing Han Kuang live-fire exercises, simulating efforts to repel enemy airborne forces and prevent infiltrating troops from breaching defensive lines.08/11/2026 08:15 PM
- Society
Taoyuan airport urges passengers to prepare for air defense drill08/12/2026 09:57 PM
- Society
Uber Eats to revise multi-order payment formula after union complaints08/12/2026 08:51 PM
- Politics
- Politics
Taiwan, SVG mark 45 years of ties, vow deeper cooperation08/12/2026 08:44 PM
- Politics
Taiwan holds anti-landing, marine infiltration drills during Han Kuang08/12/2026 08:35 PM