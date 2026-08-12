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Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) Taiwan's military said Wednesday that it had conducted separate drills simulating the repulse of an amphibious landing and stay-behind operations involving sabotage and ambushes behind enemy lines as part of the live-fire Han Kuang exercises.

Early Wednesday, the Matsu Defense Command conducted a live-fire exercise on Nangan Island, simulating an enemy amphibious assault. The drill began with long-range fire from 240 mm howitzers, followed by 155 mm artillery and machine guns targeting an approaching enemy fleet.

Reconnaissance drones were first deployed to monitor and track enemy vessels while relaying intelligence in real time. Troops then used 40 mm automatic grenade launchers and T74 machine guns against simulated landing craft before attack drones struck the vessels.

Matsu Defense Command Commander Yin Chang-jung (尹昌榮) said the scenario involved using long-range artillery to strike key enemy facilities, including ports and airports, before employing artillery and machine guns to repel the amphibious force. Drones would then conduct precision strikes against targets at sea and on land.

Yin said the granite terrain, extensive tunnel network and fortified positions in Kinmen and Matsu provide natural protection and help preserve combat power. He added that Matsu had developed the capability to manufacture some drone components using 3D printers.

A drone hits its target on a shoreline in a precision strike during a live-fire drill by Taiwan's Matsu Defense Command as part of the Han Kuang 42 exercises, Wednesday. CNA photo Aug. 12, 2026

On Tuesday, the Marine Corps' Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit conducted stay-behind operations after completing coastal strike and defense drills in Kaohsiung, the Military News Agency (MNA) reported Wednesday.

At a Kaohsiung-area port, troops rapidly unloaded equipment and supplies from M109 assault boats, concealed the boats with camouflage and dispersed to avoid detection, according to the MNA. They then used civilian vehicles to travel to safe houses, where they prepared for covert operations.

Using the Team Awareness Kit -- a software platform for real-time battlefield coordination -- and reconnaissance drones, troops conducted surveillance and relayed intelligence before planning missions through briefings and war games, the agency reported.

At night, teams infiltrated a simulated enemy facility from multiple directions, using mutual cover to conduct searches, simulate sabotage and place explosives before withdrawing.

The stay-behind operations simulated troops remaining behind enemy lines to conduct reconnaissance, sabotage and harassment after an enemy advance.

According to the MNA, the exercise was designed to test the ability of small teams to disrupt enemy forces while supporting defensive units and delaying an advancing force.

Troops from the Marine Corps' Amphibious Reconnaissance and Patrol Unit conduct a simulated ambush during stay-behind operations drills at a port area in Kaohsiung, Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Military News Agency