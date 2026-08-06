Taiwan wins medals at Asian figure skating competition in Indonesia

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Jakarta, Aug. 6 (CNA) Figure skaters from Taiwan won several medals, including one gold, at a figure skating competition in Indonesia, Chinese Taipei Skating Union (CTSU) Secretary-General Andrew Huang (黃嘉德), said Thursday.

Speaking with CNA, Huang said Taiwan won 1 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy, held from last Saturday to Wednesday.

Taiwan's sole gold medal was won by Lin Jing-jie (林靖倢) in the Basic Novice Men category with a score of 44.28, 4.95 points ahead of compatriot Cheng Yu-ting (鄭祐霆), who won silver with 39.33.

In the women's division of the Basic Novice category, Taiwan's Siena Chen (陳瀅心) won the silver medal with a score of 40.93 points.

The other three silvers Taiwan won at the competition were in the Advanced Novice Men by Lin Wei-ran (林蔚然) with 106.64 points, the Intermediate Novice Women by Lin Yu-hsin (林榆芯) with 40.81, and in the Women's category by Tsai Yu-feng (蔡玉鳳) with 154.28.

As for Taiwan's two bronze medals, Lee Hsu-heng (李旭珩) won bronze in the Advanced Novice Men category with a score of 88.71 points, while Li Yu-hsiang (李宇翔) took third place in the Men's category with 196.67 points.

On Taiwan's achievement, Huang said the nation performed relatively well in the younger divisions.

However, competition from the likes of Japan and South Korea was more intense in the older divisions, he said, adding that in response to the higher level of difficulty, the CTSU will be arranging for Taiwanese athletes to compete in more international challenges to gain experience and refine their craft.

Echoing Huang, Taiwan's team coach Tsao Chih-I (曹志禕) said that as Taiwan has limited ice skating options in the summer, the team will be relocating abroad to prepare for upcoming international events.

Including the eight medal winners, team Taiwan had a total of 21 figure skaters at this year's event held at Jakarta's Oasis Centre Arena from Aug. 1-5.

Taiwan figure skater Juan Wei-te (right) and team coach Tsao Chih-i (left) at the 2026 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy in Jakarta, Indonesia. CNA photo Aug. 6, 2026

Among the athletes was Juan Wei-te (阮維德), who took ninth place in the Junior Men category with 131.69 points.

Juan, who took gold in the Intermediate Novice Boys category in the 2025 edition of the competition in the Philippines' Pasay City, told CNA that he was nervous competing in an older division, but did his best to represent Taiwan.

He went on to note that skating at a higher level gave him more opportunities to compete in more international events and against skaters from all over the globe, adding that one of his career goals is to master the quadruple jump.

Huang also told CNA that the CTSU has relayed Taiwan's eagerness to host next year's Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy to the International Skating Union, hoping to help the nation gain more recognition through an international sports competition.

Oasis Centre Arena in Jakarta, Indonesia, venue for the 2026 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy. CNA photo Aug. 6, 2026