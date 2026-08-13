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U.S. urges China to halt military pressure on Taiwan after naval drill

Washington, Aug. 12 (CNA) The United States on Wednesday urged Beijing to end its "military pressure against Taiwan" after China claimed to have conducted naval exercises with an Indonesian warship in waters east of Taiwan.

According to the Eastern Theater Command of China's military, its naval vessel Honghe and the Indonesian Navy frigate KRI I Gusti Ngurah Rai-332 carried out live drills east of Taiwan Wednesday morning, including maritime communications, formation maneuvers, replenishment-at-sea, and a divergence ceremony.

Indonesia's Navy, however, said the frigate was returning home after participating in a multinational exercise in Vladivostok, Russia, and was conducting noncombat "passing exercises" with countries along its route.

● Taiwan seeks Indonesia clarification over China-announced joint naval exercise

● Taiwan slams China over planned drill with Indonesia east of Taiwan

Responding to a CNA inquiry, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said on background that Washington "urges Beijing to cease its continuous military pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan."

"We call on other countries to encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues instead of amplifying Beijing's destabilizing narratives," the spokesperson added.

Separately, John Dotson, director of the Washington-based Global Taiwan Institute, said Beijing was pushing back against a growing "quasi-alliance" between Japan and the Philippines, driven by concerns about China's increasingly assertive behavior and the possibility of a military crisis in the Taiwan Strait.

According to Dotson, Beijing has sought to cultivate its own regional partners, as reflected in joint naval activities with countries such as Russia, while also using the regional security situation as a pretext to expand its naval presence in waters east of Taiwan.

The joint drills with the Indonesian frigate appear to advance both objectives, he said.

"It's a small step, but one that carries a lot of symbolism," Dotson said.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Beijing for disregarding international norms and responsibilities and escalating regional tensions.

The ministry said that among all parties operating around the first island chain, only Beijing was engaging in what it described as "malicious" and "irresponsible" provocations.