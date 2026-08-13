U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
08/13/2026 10:21 AM
Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.165 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.081 from the previous close.
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