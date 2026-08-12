Taiwan, SVG mark 45 years of ties, vow deeper cooperation

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Taipei, Aug. 12 (CNA) Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) marked the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations at a reception in Taipei on Wednesday, where leaders of the two countries pledged to deepen cooperation in the years ahead.

"In many other ways you may know, our relationship has grown stronger over those 45 years," Vincentian Prime Minister Godwin Friday said in an address at the reception.

"It has evolved from one of the formality of establishing diplomatic relations to engaging in technical missions, to fostering stronger economic ties that involve the private and public sectors, and to massively expanding educational opportunities," he said.

"My hope is that when our two countries gather for the 50th anniversary of our relationship, we will be able to say that that relationship has grown."

Friday said he hoped to see more Vincentian and Taiwanese businesses working together to create opportunities, "enriching our two nations."

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Godwin Friday addresses a reception in Taipei marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Wednesday. CNA photo Aug. 12, 2026

President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) again welcomed Friday and his delegation to Taiwan, a day after receiving them at the Presidential Office on Tuesday. This visit is Friday's first to Taiwan since he took office late last year.

Lai described the trip as a "demonstration of strong friendship with Taiwan and an opportunity to witness this important historical milestone."

The world has faced many new challenges over the past 45 years, "but no matter how things change, our nations have always supported one another and walked shoulder to shoulder, upholding the spirit of mutual trust and mutual benefit," Lai said.

Lai also told Vincentian students attending the reception that the Taiwanese government hoped more young people would bear witness to and participate in the two countries' diplomatic relationship, bringing new energy to bilateral collaboration.

"I do hope that you make Taiwan your home away from home, and I want to tell you that we are all a family," he added.

President Lai Ching-te addresses a reception in Taipei marking the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Wednesday. CNA photo Aug. 12, 2026

Located in the Caribbean, SVG is one of 12 countries that maintain diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, Taiwan's official name. The two sides established diplomatic ties on Aug. 15, 1981.

Friday and his delegation arrived in Taiwan early Tuesday for a visit that concludes Saturday.

During the visit, Friday will also participate in an investor roundtable bringing together the Vincentian delegation and prospective Taiwanese investors, as well as a gathering with Vincentians living in Taiwan, according to the two governments.