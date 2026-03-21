Taiwan headline news
03/21/2026 11:42 AM
Taipei, March 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: US-Japan summit: Trump and Takaichi commit to safeguarding stability in Taiwan Strait
@China Times: Trump-Takaichi meeting: Opposed to any change to Taiwan Strait status quo by force
@Liberty Times: Japan-US summit emphasizes Taiwan Strait peace
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks with annual EPS growth draw strong buying from three major investors
@Commercial Times: 18 stocks with 'three highs' become market mainstays
@Taipei Times: Trump, Takaichi commit to peace in Taiwan Strait
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