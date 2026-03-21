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Taipei, March 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: US-Japan summit: Trump and Takaichi commit to safeguarding stability in Taiwan Strait

@China Times: Trump-Takaichi meeting: Opposed to any change to Taiwan Strait status quo by force

@Liberty Times: Japan-US summit emphasizes Taiwan Strait peace

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks with annual EPS growth draw strong buying from three major investors

@Commercial Times: 18 stocks with 'three highs' become market mainstays

@Taipei Times: Trump, Takaichi commit to peace in Taiwan Strait

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