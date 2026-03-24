Potential exists for strong Taiwan-U.S. space ties: Official

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San Francisco, March 23 (CNA) Opportunities exist for mutually beneficial cooperation on space between the United States and Taiwan given the complementary nature of each side's strengths, the director-general of Taiwan's space agency said in the U.S. on Monday.

Speaking at a virtual discussion hosted by the Washington D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Taiwan Space Agency (TASA) Director-General Wu Jong-shinn (吳宗信) said the U.S. holds a leading edge in space technology, while Taiwan has strong manufacturing capabilities.

U.S. companies could leverage Taiwan's strengths to accelerate and industrialize the space sector and related infrastructure, with both sides able to quickly finalize a cooperation framework, Wu said.

Taiwan's globally recognized strengths in electronics, semiconductors, and precision manufacturing are already supporting various space projects, including a planned lunar data center and equipment for NASA's Perseverance Mars mission, he said.

CSIS video

Wu said his visit to Washington was aimed at strengthening ties with U.S. industry, positioning Taiwan as a reliable player in the global space supply chain, and exploring new opportunities for U.S.-Taiwan commercial and technological cooperation.

Strengthening space capabilities are crucial for deterrence and resilience, he argued, citing as an example that if undersea cables were cut in an emergency, Taiwan's communications would need to rely on space systems.

That would require it to quickly be able to leverage international resources -- especially U.S. commercial space capabilities, Wu argued.

"It is vital for national security," Wu said, noting that the government has increased investment and public awareness of the sector's importance, and that the space agency will continue advancing both economic and security objectives.

He also highlighted the economic potential of Taiwan's space industry, saying it has inspired the younger generation and will play an important role in future economic growth, much like the semiconductor sector.

A bill that recently made it through the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space and Technology in February by a 37-0 vote, known as the Taiwan and American Space Assistance Act, could advance the type of cooperation Wu described.

If eventually passed, the bill would facilitate partnerships between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and TASA, including in such areas as satellite programs, space exploration programs, and atmospheric and weather programs.

The online discussion, titled "Taiwan's Space Ambitions and the Future of U.S.-Taiwan Cooperation," explored Taiwan's evolving space priorities, opportunities for U.S.-Taiwan collaboration, and the broader implications for security, resilience, and innovation in the Indo-Pacific.