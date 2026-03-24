To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 24 (CNA) An exhibition honoring the career of Taiwan basketball legend Lin Chih-chieh (林志傑) will open in Taipei in late May and run for three weeks, the Taipei Fubon Braves said in a statement Monday.

Titled "Be the Beast," the exhibition will run from May 30 to June 22 at Warehouse No. 1 in Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, tracing the 43-year-old shooting guard's journey from street courts to professional arenas, according to the statement.

The exhibition will feature memorabilia from both Lin and his fans, complemented by photos and career highlights. Interactive installations will also allow visitors to test their skills and compare them with Lin's.

In addition, documentaries will be screened in a "Becoming Beast" section, while fans will be invited to leave messages for Lin on a designated wall.

A promotional graphic for the "Be the Beast" exhibition. Photo courtesy of Taipei Fubon Braves

Early-bird tickets, priced at NT$170 (US$5.30), will be available from noon Tuesday to midnight April 12. Regular tickets will cost NT$200 and be sold from April 16 to June 21.

Nicknamed "The Beast" and widely regarded as one of Taiwan's greatest basketball players, Lin announced his retirement in October 2025 after a career spanning more than two decades.

Lin began his professional career in 2001 with Taiwan Beer in the then top-tier Super Basketball League (SBL). He joined the Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) in 2009 before returning to Taiwan to play for the Braves in 2019.

He won two SBL titles and three P.LEAGUE+ (PLG) championships from 2021 to 2023, and was a key member of Taiwan's "golden generation." Lin also represented Taiwan at the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship, where the team finished fourth -- its best result since 2000.

To honor his legacy, the Braves will host a "Lin's Retirement Series" at Taipei Arena on April 11 and 12, when the team plays its final two home games of the regular season. Tickets for both games have sold out.