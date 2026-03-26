Taiwan shares close down 0.30%
03/26/2026 01:58 PM
Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 101.49 points, or 0.30 percent, at 33,337.62 Thursday on turnover of NT$736.41 billion (US$22.88 billion).
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