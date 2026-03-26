Ex-Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je sentenced to 17 years for bribery, corruption

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Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) was sentenced to 17 years in prison Thursday after being convicted of bribery and corruption charges linked to a real estate development project and three other cases.

The Taipei District Court's ruling -- which included a 6-year deprivation of civil rights -- means that Ko is the first major opposition leader in Taiwan's history to receive a prison sentence.

The ruling was announced at 2:30 p.m. amid a heavy police presence with dozens of supporters gathered outside the court. The ruling can be appealed.

CNA video

Ko, who founded the small opposition Taiwan People's Party in 2019 and ran for president in 2024 under its banner, was present at the court for the verdict.

The 66-year-old was indicted on Dec. 26, 2024, on bribery and corruption charges dating back to his second term as Taipei mayor 2018 to 2022 related to the Core Pacific City real estate development, and three other cases.

• Key developments in cases involving ex-Taipei mayor Ko Wen-je

He spent a year in detention for the alleged offenses before being granted bail on Sept. 8 last year.

Throughout the investigation and ensuing trial, he has maintained his innocence.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of 28.5 years for Ko.

Separately, Ko remains under investigation by prosecutors in connection with six other cases.