Taiwanese singer Tzuyu moved to tears at TWICE concert in Taipei

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Taipei, March 23 (CNA) K-pop girl group TWICE wrapped up the Taipei leg of their world tour on Sunday, with Taiwanese singer Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜), known in the entertainment world as Tzuyu, breaking down in tears as she thanked the fans for their support.

The first of the three concerts at Taipei Dome was held last Friday to coincide with the 10th anniversary of the nine-member South Korean group -- one of the bestselling girl groups of all time -- which kicked off their "THIS IS FOR" world tour last July.

Fans cheer for K-pop girl group TWICE in Taipei Dome on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Live Nation Taiwan

At the third and final concert in Taipei on Sunday night, the group started off with the theme song "This is for," then went into three other fast-paced pieces before introducing themselves.

During the introduction, the group leader Jihyo noted that it was their final Taipei show on the tour, and she said it would be the most wonderful.

The sold-out Taipei concerts followed the group's first performances in Taiwan last November, when they staged two concerts in Kaohsiung.

On Sunday night, they gave an encore, during which Chou took center stage, as fans chanted, "Chou Tzu-yu, we love you."

Moved to tears, Chou covered her face and donned a pair of sunglasses to hide her emotions, while Japanese vocalist and dancer Sana stepped forward to give her a hug.

"It was my dream to perform with TWICE in Kaohsiung and Taipei," said Chou, who is from Kaohsiung and is based in South Korea.

Chou Tzu-yu, the Taiwanese member of K-pop girl group TWICE. CNA file photo

"Thank you for helping to make my dream come true," she said. "I hope TWICE will continue to realize dreams."

The group performed three encore songs, including "One Spark," during which the crowd waved light sticks.

According to local media, the three sold-out concerts in Taipei drew a total of about 120,000 attendees and made TWICE the first girl group to hold three consecutive concerts at Taipei Dome.