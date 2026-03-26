Free entry for kids at 14 forest recreation areas from April 3-6

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Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Children aged 12 and under will be able to enter 14 national forest recreation areas for free during the four-day holiday for Tomb Sweeping Festival and Children's Day from April 3-6, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency (FANCA) said Thursday.

In a news release, FANCA said the recreation areas include Neidong, Manyueyuan, Dongyanshan, Lalashan, Dasyueshan, Basianshan, Aowanda, Alishan, Kenting, Shuangliou, Jhihben, Chihnan, Fuyuan, and the section of Taipingshan up to Jiuzhize.

The agency said each forest recreation area offers unique natural scenery, with Lalashan, Dasyueshan, Alishan and Aowanda particularly suited for children interested in nature, where they can see towering trees and explore forest trails. At Aowanda, fireflies can also be seen from April to May, lighting up the night sky and showcasing a different side of the forest.

For children who enjoy water-based activities, areas with streams and waterfalls, such as Neidong, Manyueyuan, Basianshan and Shuangliou, which feature cool waters and scenic cascades, are recommended, FANCA said.

FANCA also suggested Dongyanshan and Chihnan for children interested in history, as the sites feature preserved forestry facilities and exhibition spaces that offer insights into Taiwan's forestry development in an engaging way.

Meanwhile, Fuyuan is a popular destination for those interested in insects and ecology, as the site is well-known for butterfly-watching, it added.