Micron unveils Miaoli plant; Taiwan workforce bumps to 15,000

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Taipei, March 26 (CNA) U.S. memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. will expand its workforce in Taiwan to 15,000 by the end of 2026, a company executive said Thursday at the unveiling of its new plant in Miaoli County.

Donghui Lu (盧東暉), chairperson of Micron Technology Taiwan, said about 1,000 of the new positions will be based at the newly acquired facility in Tongluo Township.

He added that Micron has invested a total of NT$1.4 trillion (US$43.88 billion) in Taiwan as of January 2026.

Lu said the company will continue to strengthen its advanced dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) manufacturing and packaging capabilities in Taiwan, with high-bandwidth memory (HBM) remaining a key focus.

Lu noted that bringing new production capacity online requires close collaboration across the broader ecosystem, including equipment suppliers, materials providers and construction firms.

Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰), who attended the ceremony, said Taiwan is Micron's largest manufacturing base globally.

He said that the government invested substantially in Micron's high-efficiency memory and HBM technology in 2025, supporting its partnership with local industries.

In addition to hardware manufacturing and software design, Cho said Taiwan aims to strengthen capabilities in equipment and materials to build a more complete supply chain.

He also pledged to improve the investment environment by advancing the energy transition, expanding renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency and storage, and strengthening the power grid to ensure a stable supply.

Addressing water supply concerns, Cho said he hopes the "Pearl String" project, a plan to link water systems across western Taiwan, will help improve regional water resilience.