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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.047 to close at NT$31.905.

Turnover totaled US$1.380 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.970, and moved between NT$31.844 and NT$31.971 before the close.