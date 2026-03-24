Museum opens exhibition featuring mythical creature artifacts

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Taipei, March 24 (CNA) The National Palace Museum (NPM) opened a special exhibition Monday exploring fantastical creatures hidden in its collection, alongside other objects illustrating the role of mythical beasts in folk culture.

At the opening ceremony for "The Return of Mythical Creatures in Artifacts," NPM Director Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) said humans have long held a sense of awe toward the unknown universe and nature.

Hsiao said mythical beasts emerged from different interpretations and imaginations of animals, noting that through stories passed down by word of mouth, totemic depictions, morphological transformations, and the influence of religious beliefs, these creatures gradually evolved into a variety of forms, each carrying special significance.

Visitors browse a Qing Dynasty painting of a "Suanni" -- a mythical creature that resembles a lion -- at the National Palace Museum on Monday. CNA photo March 24, 2026

Unlike Western mythical creatures, which often embody both good and evil, those in East Asia are largely seen as benevolent, symbolizing protection and blessings, he explained.

According to the NPM, the exhibition features selected artifacts themed around mythical beasts, including the "Qilin," an auspicious creature in Chinese mythology that symbolizes peace and is said to appear when a sage is present in the world.

Also on display is a wooden sculpture of a Mazu palanquin, borrowed from Beigang Chaotian Temple in Yunlin County. Completed in 1912, this centennial piece features four dragons at its entrance and along its pillars, symbolizing the submission of all sea creatures to Mazu and prayers for calm seas.

Wooden sculptures from a Mazu palanquin are displayed at the National Palace Museum on Monday. CNA photo March 24, 2026

Meanwhile, the "Tiger God" sculpture, borrowed from the National Museum of Taiwan History, features a simple and charming design. In folk belief, the tiger god is often placed beneath altars, serving as a deity's mount or helping convey messages and carry objects.

Lin Heng-yi (林恒毅), the temple's director, said the Chaotian Temple Museum has preserved nearly 20,000 artifacts related to the worship of the sea goddess Mazu over the past 300 years.

Three pieces from the temple's collection are featured in the exhibition, Lin noted, adding that although relatively recent, they showcase exquisite craftsmanship, are difficult to preserve, and are considered highly valuable, reflecting the temple's long-standing efforts in cultural preservation and promotion.

The NPM exhibition is being held at Exhibition Hall 1 of the museum's Northern Branch through Aug. 30.