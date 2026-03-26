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Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes off southeastern Taiwan

03/26/2026 12:48 PM
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CWA graphic
CWA graphic

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck off the coast of southeastern Taiwan at 12:23 p.m. Thursday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 65.7 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 39.8 km, according to the CWA.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effects of a temblor, was highest in Taitung, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Hualien County in the east and 2 in Nantou and Changhua counties in central Taiwan, the CWA said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

CWA graphic
CWA graphic

(By Frances Huang)

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