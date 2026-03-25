VP Hsiao highlights Taiwan-U.S. AI collaboration

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Taipei, March 25 (CNA) Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) highlighted cooperation between Taiwan and the United States on AI and called for Taiwan's inclusion in the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative, at the Hill and Valley Forum in Washington D.C., Tuesday.

In a pre-recorded video, Hsiao said the Taiwanese government has launched 10 new AI infrastructure projects covering AI robotics and next-generation unmanned systems.

These efforts seamlessly align with the growing demand from U.S. industry for secure components and systems, she said.

She also referenced Taiwan's commitment to providing US$250 billion in private investments to build and expand advanced semiconductor and AI production and innovation capacity in America, and another US$250 billion in government credit guarantees to facilitate further investment.

"Taiwan contributes to every layer of the U.S. AI hardware stack... We are more than just essential. We are a trustworthy partner," Hsiao said. "We welcome the opportunity to participate in the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative."

Pax Silica is a U.S.-led partnership that aims to boost economic security and build a technology ecosystem covering semiconductors, AI, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing.

Hsiao also addressed China's "constant pressure" on Taiwan from the air and sea, as well as in the economic arena and cyberspace, saying it had motivated the Taiwanese government to launch efforts to build whole-of-society resilience and asymmetric systems.

This focus has fostered Taiwan-U.S. defense collaboration, as witnessed in the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes provisions supporting the co-development of UAS and counter-UAS capabilities, she said.

Those provisions signaled "a shift from a buyer-seller relationship toward a true defense-industry partnership," Hsiao said.

The Hill and Valley Forum is an annual gathering that brings together policymakers from Capitol Hill and leaders from Silicon Valley to discuss technology policy, innovation and regulation.