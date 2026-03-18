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Foxconn teams up with SAP on enterprise AI adoption in Asia Pacific

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) Taiwan-based manufacturing giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn) has set up a strategic partnership with business solution provider SAP SE to speed up the adoption of next generation enterprise AI applications in the Asia Pacific region.

In a statement, iPhone assembler Hon Hai, which is intensifying its efforts to tap into the current global AI boom, said the partnership was announced at the annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) hosted by Nvidia Corp. in San Jose, California.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed by Hon Hai Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) and SAP Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein, the two sides will bring their respective technologies to accelerate "go-to-market initiatives" across the Asia Pacific region.

According to Hon Hai, the two companies want to explore new co-innovation applications for physical AI, SAP's supply chain management and Foxconn's smart manufacturing.

"Our strategic partnership with SAP is an important step toward realizing the vision of intelligent and AI-powered manufacturing," Liu said in the statement.

"By bringing together Foxconn's AI computing capabilities with SAP's expertise in enterprise applications, we are addressing one of the most complex challenges facing global industries today," Liu said.

A day earlier at the Nvidia GTC, Hon Hai demonstrated its full-system AI server racks for Nvidia's Vera Rubin NVL72 platform and unveiled details about its industrial humanoid robots and scalable modular data centers.