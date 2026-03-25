Thunderstorms forecast in northern Taiwan this week

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Taipei, March 25 (CNA) Thunderstorms are expected to affect northern Taiwan starting Thursday evening, while eastern Taiwan is also likely to see rain showers, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Wednesday.

On Thursday, weather conditions during the daytime will remain similar to Wednesday, CWA forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) told CNA.

On Thursday night, an approaching front will bring rain and thunderstorms to coastal areas in Keelung City and other areas in northern Taiwan, Liu said.

On Friday, the front will pass Taiwan as the northeasterly monsoon strengthens, bringing thunderstorms to northern Taiwan and expanding the rainfall area to central Taiwan, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, Liu said.

On Saturday, the northeasterly monsoon will weaken, with rain showers expected in coastal areas of northern Taiwan, Yilan County and Hualien County, as well as mountainous areas in Greater Taipei, Liu said.

Scattered rain showers are also expected in Greater Taipei, Taitung County and the Hengchun Peninsula, while afternoon thunderstorms may occur in mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, Liu added.