U.S. lawmakers condemn China over Taiwan's WTO snub

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Washington, March 25 (CNA) Two U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday criticized China for allegedly interfering in the upcoming World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial conference in Cameroon, which they said led to Taiwan's exclusion from the event.

A joint statement on the matter was issued by Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP); and Ro Khanna, a ranking member of the committee.

"Cameroon's decision to effectively exclude Taiwan from the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Yaoundé is another troubling example of China's continued efforts to manipulate multilateral institutions," the two U.S. House members said.

The statement referenced reports that Taiwan was effectively blocked from attending the 14th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference in Yaoundé, hosted by Cameroon.

• Taiwan withdraws from WTO event in Cameroon over national designation

"This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a sustained campaign by Beijing to marginalize Taiwan and exert undue influence over international bodies," the U.S. lawmakers said. "The United States will continue to stand with Taiwan, which deserves a seat at the table as a model democracy, one of the world's largest economies, and a technological powerhouse. We urge the WTO to stand up to China's bullying and facilitate Taiwan's participation in this Ministerial Conference."

Last week, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) lodged a formal protest with the WTO Secretariat after Cameroon listed Taiwan as "Taiwan, Province of China" on visa documents for the ministerial conference, scheduled for March 26-29. The designation "seriously undermined" Taiwan's status and rights as a WTO member, MOFA said.

In a press release issued on March 20, MOFA said Cameroon had not only violated long-standing conventions regarding entry and visa procedures for delegation members from Taiwan, "it also neglected to provide Taiwan with the fair, impartial, and reasonable treatment that Taiwan is entitled to as a WTO member."

As a result, Taiwan has been forced to withdraw from the ministerial conference, MOFA said.

Cameroon, however, has maintained that the designation of Taiwan reflected its "foreign policy," and it declined to make any adjustments.

In their statement Wednesday, the two U.S. lawmakers noted that as a full WTO member, Taiwan has long been recognized by the host countries of WTO conferences a "Separate Customs Territory."

"Taiwan is a key global trading partner, not only for the United States but for countries around the world," they said. "Its compelled absence from the WTO's premier decision-making forum for the first time since its accession in 2001 lessens the WTO's collective ability to address challenges that chart the future of global trade."