Taiwan headline news
03/26/2026 09:35 AM
Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: TIER issues inflation alert, sparking concerns over hoarding of plastics by wholesale vendors
@China Times: Ko Wen-je faces first-instance verdict Thursday for four major crimes
@Liberty Times: Ruling in Ko Wen-je corruption case slated for Thursday with prison term in focus
@Economic Daily News: Four tech giants participate in Nanya Technology's fund raising
@Commercial Times: Trump comes up with 15-point proposal to end war with Iran
@Taipei Times: AIT head calls for stronger trade ties
Enditem/pc
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