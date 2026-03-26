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Taiwan headline news

03/26/2026 09:35 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: TIER issues inflation alert, sparking concerns over hoarding of plastics by wholesale vendors

@China Times: Ko Wen-je faces first-instance verdict Thursday for four major crimes

@Liberty Times: Ruling in Ko Wen-je corruption case slated for Thursday with prison term in focus

@Economic Daily News: Four tech giants participate in Nanya Technology's fund raising

@Commercial Times: Trump comes up with 15-point proposal to end war with Iran

@Taipei Times: AIT head calls for stronger trade ties

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