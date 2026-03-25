Mandopop star Jay Chou releases album after four-year hiatus

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Taipei, March 25 (CNA) Mandopop star Jay Chou (周杰倫) has released a new album called "Children of the Sun" (太陽之子) on digital platforms nearly four years after his previous album was released in July 2022.

The physical album is scheduled for release on April 10.

Chou unveiled the album at a press event in Taipei on Tuesday at which the music video for the title track also premiered on a Muvie Cinemas titan screen for gathered media and 100 fans.

Jay Chou (back left) is surrounded by the media at a press event in Taipei on Tuesday. CNA photo March 25, 2026

Speaking at the event, Chou said the title track was inspired by emotional states, and that he hoped to convey positivity through his music to counter the negative energy people often carry and help listeners overcome inner struggles.

He revealed that the video, filmed in Taipei and Paris, features 30 hidden references to famous paintings and cost nearly NT$100 million (US$3.13 million) to produce.

A video for another track in the album, "Gold Rush Town" (淘金小鎮), was also screened at the event, to the surprise of his fans.

Chou teased another video set to come out in the near future, saying it will include footage from his proposal to his wife, Hannah Quinlivan (昆凌).

Music video for the new album's title track "Children of the Sun" from Jay Chou's YouTube channel

In a separate interview after the event, Chou said preparations are underway for the Taiwan leg of his new tour, noting that venues typically need to be booked a year in advance.

He also said he is considering holding a fan signing event at a tennis court, possibly reflecting his recent interest in the sport, including his appearance at the "1 Point Slam" during the Australian Open in January.