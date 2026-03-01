To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

All 3,000 Taiwanese in the Middle East safe following U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Iran

Taipei, March 1 (CNA) All of the approximately 3,000 Taiwanese nationals currently in Middle Eastern countries are safe following airstrikes by the United States and Israel on Iran over the past two days, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Sunday.

Tensions have risen across the Middle East in the wake of U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran beginning Saturday, after weeks of threats from President Donald Trump over Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior leaders have been killed on Saturday morning during U.S.-Israeli airstrikes, along with more than 200 other casualties, according to Iran state media and NGOs.

In response, multiple Arab states hosting U.S. assets were targeted by Iran in retaliation.

Asked whether any Taiwanese citizens had been harmed during these military operations, MOFA told CNA early Sunday that the approximately 3,000 Taiwanese nationals currently in the Middle East with whom it has established contact are safe.

Among them, 2,000 Taiwanese are in Saudi Arabia, 300 in the United Arab Emirates, 262 in Israel, 200 in Qatar, 124 in Jordan, 50 in Kuwait, 23 in Oman, 22 in Bahrain and four in Iran.

MOFA added in a statement that the government currently has no immediate plan to evacuate Taiwanese in Middle Eastern countries, given that Iran's retaliation has focused on U.S. military sites in the region rather than civilians.

It said it would continue to monitor the latest situation in the region and maintain close contact with other countries to make timely adjustments to its response measures, but did not elaborate.

In case of an emergency in the Middle East, MOFA urged Taiwanese nationals to call the nearest Taiwanese representative office for assistance or ask their families in Taiwan to contact MOFA's 24/7 toll-free emergency hotline at +886-800-085-095.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Tourism Bureau said on Sunday that an estimated 773 Taiwanese travelers from 28 tour groups have been affected by rising regional tensions in the Middle East due to airspace closures.

The bureau said it has asked local travel agencies to come up with alternative flight routes to ensure traffic safety and to make sure the planned group visits will not be affected.