U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market
03/02/2026 04:26 PM
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose sharply against the Taiwan dollar Monday, gaining NT$0.180 to close at NT$31.431.
Turnover totaled US$1.748 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's low of NT$31.330, and peaked at NT$31.456 during trading.
Latest
-
Society
Iran conflict to 'severely' delay Taiwan mail to 17 countries03/02/2026 06:32 PM
-
Cross-Strait
Iran could cloud Trump-Xi talks but unlikely to spark Taiwan war: Scholars03/02/2026 06:13 PM
-
Society
Iran-linked hostilities impact over 2,000 Taiwan travelers03/02/2026 05:52 PM
-
Society
Qingjing Farm to pay compensation for horse that mangled child's ear03/02/2026 05:15 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply higher on Taipei forex market03/02/2026 04:26 PM