Indonesian immigrant among winners of Taiwan's first long-term care award

Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) Indonesian immigrant Tri Cahyani was one of the recipients Tuesday of Taiwan's first-ever long-term care award, which honored her for 14 years of dedicated service at an elderly home in Hualien County.

"I am very happy to stand here today. This opportunity is truly rare and precious for me," said Tri, who arrived in Taiwan in 2000 unable to speak any Chinese but can now converse effortlessly with elderly residents.

Tri, who currently works at the Eastern Region Senior Citizens' Home, was one of 26 long-term care professionals nationwide recognized by the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

Among her most memorable experiences, Tri recalled helping an elderly man with a care-related stoma. With support from nurses and nutritionists, she assisted him daily, and after more than a year of rehabilitation, he was able to have the stoma removed and eventually regained the ability to stand and walk.

"That moment was truly moving," she said in Chinese.

Speaking at the ceremony, Health Minister Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) noted that government funding for the provision of long-term care has grown from less than NT$5 billion (US$160.4 million) in 2016 to over NT$90 billion this year, and is expected to surpass NT$100 billion next year.

Starting in 2026, Taiwan will upgrade its national long-term care system, shifting from primarily post-illness care to preventing aging and frailty.

At the same time, it will strengthen integration between medical and social services and expand technological support for family caregivers, Shih said.