Taipei, Dec. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China conducts first 'search/rescue' drill in Taiwan Shoal waters

@China Times: No need to change the name 'Republic of China,' it is written in Constitution: Lai Ching-te

@Liberty Times: Lai urges Taiwanese people to unite on 3 fronts -- democracy, anti-communism, national interests

@Economic Daily News: 16 year-end strong-performing stocks show powerful momentum

@Commercial Times: 13 lagging stocks display strong catch-up potential

@Taipei Times: Lai reiterates commitment to defense

