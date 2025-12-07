Taiwan headline news
12/07/2025 12:36 PM
Taipei, Dec. 7 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: China conducts first 'search/rescue' drill in Taiwan Shoal waters
@China Times: No need to change the name 'Republic of China,' it is written in Constitution: Lai Ching-te
@Liberty Times: Lai urges Taiwanese people to unite on 3 fronts -- democracy, anti-communism, national interests
@Economic Daily News: 16 year-end strong-performing stocks show powerful momentum
@Commercial Times: 13 lagging stocks display strong catch-up potential
@Taipei Times: Lai reiterates commitment to defense
