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NT$39 FamilyMart receipt wins invoice lottery's NT$10 million prize

03/25/2026 09:10 PM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, March 25 (CNA) A NT$39 receipt for two bottles of tea at a FamilyMart was among the NT$10 million (US$312,771) special prize winners in Taiwan's January-February uniform invoice lottery.

FamilyMart said two NT$10 million-winning receipts were issued at its stores, as well as two NT$2 million grand prize winners and three NT$200,000 first-prize winners.

The two NT$10 million receipts were issued at stores in Pingtung County and Yilan County's Dongshan Township. One winner spent just NT$39 on two bottles of tea, while another spent NT$80 on water, tea and coffee, the company said.

Meanwhile, 7-Eleven reported three NT$10 million winners -- in New Taipei's Banqiao District, Taipei's Zhongzheng District and Taichung's Daya District -- with spending ranging from NT$39 to NT$130 on food and daily necessities.

It also recorded three NT$2 million winners in Taoyuan, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

PX Mart said it issued one NT$10 million-winning receipt in Taichung, where the customer spent NT$65 on tofu and soy milk products.

The retailer also reported one NT$2 million prize winner in Taipei.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the winning number for the NT$10 million special prize was 87510041, while the NT$2 million grand prize number was 32220522.

The three NT$200,000 first-prize numbers were 21677046, 44662410 and 31262513.

CNA graphic
CNA graphic

(By Tseng Chih-yi and Evelyn Kao)

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