NT$39 FamilyMart receipt wins invoice lottery's NT$10 million prize
Taipei, March 25 (CNA) A NT$39 receipt for two bottles of tea at a FamilyMart was among the NT$10 million (US$312,771) special prize winners in Taiwan's January-February uniform invoice lottery.
FamilyMart said two NT$10 million-winning receipts were issued at its stores, as well as two NT$2 million grand prize winners and three NT$200,000 first-prize winners.
The two NT$10 million receipts were issued at stores in Pingtung County and Yilan County's Dongshan Township. One winner spent just NT$39 on two bottles of tea, while another spent NT$80 on water, tea and coffee, the company said.
Meanwhile, 7-Eleven reported three NT$10 million winners -- in New Taipei's Banqiao District, Taipei's Zhongzheng District and Taichung's Daya District -- with spending ranging from NT$39 to NT$130 on food and daily necessities.
It also recorded three NT$2 million winners in Taoyuan, Tainan and Kaohsiung.
PX Mart said it issued one NT$10 million-winning receipt in Taichung, where the customer spent NT$65 on tofu and soy milk products.
The retailer also reported one NT$2 million prize winner in Taipei.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the winning number for the NT$10 million special prize was 87510041, while the NT$2 million grand prize number was 32220522.
The three NT$200,000 first-prize numbers were 21677046, 44662410 and 31262513.
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