Taiwan shares open higher
03/26/2026 09:08 AM
Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 136.49 points at 33,575.60 Thursday on turnover of NT$10.64 billion (US$333 million).
Latest
-
Culture
Taiwan to send Mandarin teachers to Tibetan schools in India03/26/2026 12:59 PM
-
Society
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes off southeastern Taiwan03/26/2026 12:48 PM
-
Business
SK Hynix, 3 other tech giants to take stakes in Nanya Technology03/26/2026 12:00 PM
-
Politics
Mayor aims to make New Taipei more cosmopolitan after Australia visit03/26/2026 11:38 AM
-
Society
Sunny skies to give way to showers in northern Taiwan Thursday evening: CWA03/26/2026 10:55 AM