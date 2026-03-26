U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
03/26/2026 10:28 AM
Taipei, March 26 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.880 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei foreign Exchange, down NT$0.072 from the previous close.
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