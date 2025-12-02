Cooler air expected later this week: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has forecast a drop in temperatures and increasing precipitation in northern and eastern Taiwan beginning Wednesday, as stronger northeasterly winds bring colder air southward.

The CWA on Tuesday said the more robust seasonal winds will send temperatures noticeably lower in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan, with other regions also turning chilly early in the morning and at night.

Temperatures could fall as low as 14-15 degrees Celsius in Miaoli County and to about 16 degrees in Yilan County on Thursday and Friday, according to CWA forecasts.

Rain is expected along the northern coast in the Keelung area, in Greater Taipei and in northeastern Taiwan.

The cooler conditions will persist through Friday before the seasonal winds weaken and temperatures begin to rebound on Saturday, according to the CWA.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said Tuesday that temperatures could fall even lower than those cited by the CWA.

Citing European model simulations, Wu said early morning lows in northern Taiwan could fall to around 12 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures at the Taipei weather station expected to drop to about 15 degrees.

There was little to indicate the oncoming cooler weather on Tuesday, though Taiwan saw a slightly cool start to the day, and similarly cool conditions were expected at night, the CWA said.

The agency forecast large temperature gaps between day and night in central and southern Taiwan.

Brief, localized showers are forecast Tuesday in areas north of Taoyuan and in northeastern Taiwan, while scattered rain may also occur in eastern Taiwan and in mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan.

The lowest temperature recorded in a low-lying area early Tuesday was 14.5 degrees Celsius in Guanxi Township in Hsinchu County, CWA data showed.

Daytime highs nationwide will range between 22 and 27 degrees, but temperatures are expected to drop rapidly after nightfall to 17-20 degrees, the agency said.

Meanwhile, Wu said a tropical disturbance expected to form later this week east of the Philippines could develop into a tropical storm, though current projections show it moving westward into the South China Sea with no expected impact on Taiwan.