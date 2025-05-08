Heat warning issued Thursday for southern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 8 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Thursday issued a heat warning for several areas in southern Taiwan, saying that daytime temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 36 Celsius degrees in parts of Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County.

The areas listed under the "yellow" heat alert are Tainan's Yujing, Kaohsiung's Qishan and Neimen districts; Pingtung's Changzhi, Jiuru, Ligang, Yanpu, and Neipu townships; and Pingtung City, which will see temperatures of 36 degrees Thursday afternoon, according to the CWA.

In other parts of Taiwan, daytime highs of 29-34 degrees are expected, representing a significant rise from the early morning lows of 20-23 degrees in northern, northeastern and eastern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Skies across most of the country will be sunny to cloudy on Thursday, with some occasional showers in Keelung, coastal areas of northern Taiwan and the Matsu Islands, the CWA said.

Brief afternoon thunderstorms are likely in mountainous areas of the country, the CWA said.

Meanwhile, the CWA has also issued a strong wind advisory for parts of Taiwan on Friday night, warning of winds of up to 38.88 kilometers per hour, with gusts of 62 kph.

The areas under the advisory are the coastal districts of Tamsui, Shimen, Ruifang and Gongliao in New Taipei; the townships of Checheng, Hengchun and Menzhou in Pingtung; as well as Orchid and Green islands off the southeastern coast, and the Matsu Islands.

According to the CWA, pedestrians should watch out for falling debris, including tree branches and unstable building fixtures.

Also, "outdoor workers should take safety precautions," the CWA warned, adding that the windy conditions may cause delays in public transportation.

Cloudy weather is forecast for most parts of Taiwan on Friday, with chances of afternoon thunderstorms, while sporadic showers are expected in Kinmen and Matsu, the CWA said.

Going into the weekend, an approaching weather front from the northeast is expected to bring brief showers to northern Taiwan late Friday, while Foehn winds -- dry downslope winds in the lee of a mountain range -- are forecast to cause high temperatures in southeastern Taiwan, according to the CWA.

The weather front will last into the weekend, causing brief showers, thunderstorms and downpours in western and northeastern Taiwan and chances of rain in other areas, the CWA said.