Taiwan headline news
12/26/2024 02:37 PM
Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Prosecutors could seek sentence of at least 10 years for Ko Wen-je
@China Times: DPP legislative caucus seeks to freeze amendments to Constitutional Court Procedure Act
@Liberty Times: Ko Wen-je to be indicted over corruption charges; prosecutors seeking heavy sentence
@Economic Daily News: Taiwanese companies to benefit from AI infrastructure boom
@Commercial Times: 14 stocks to lead Taiex rally
@Taipei Times: FTC blocks Uber's Foodpanda plan
Enditem/ASG
Latest
- Society
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts eastern Taiwan12/26/2024 04:29 PM
- Politics
- Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market12/26/2024 04:12 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.12%12/26/2024 02:41 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/26/2024 02:37 PM