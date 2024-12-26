To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Prosecutors could seek sentence of at least 10 years for Ko Wen-je

@China Times: DPP legislative caucus seeks to freeze amendments to Constitutional Court Procedure Act

@Liberty Times: Ko Wen-je to be indicted over corruption charges; prosecutors seeking heavy sentence

@Economic Daily News: Taiwanese companies to benefit from AI infrastructure boom

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks to lead Taiex rally

@Taipei Times: FTC blocks Uber's Foodpanda plan

