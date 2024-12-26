Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

12/26/2024 02:37 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Prosecutors could seek sentence of at least 10 years for Ko Wen-je

@China Times: DPP legislative caucus seeks to freeze amendments to Constitutional Court Procedure Act

@Liberty Times: Ko Wen-je to be indicted over corruption charges; prosecutors seeking heavy sentence

@Economic Daily News: Taiwanese companies to benefit from AI infrastructure boom

@Commercial Times: 14 stocks to lead Taiex rally

@Taipei Times: FTC blocks Uber's Foodpanda plan

Enditem/ASG

Related News
TPP leader Ko Wen-je indicted on bribery, other corruption chargesTaiwan's Cabinet to take countermeasures after contentious amendments passedTaiwan's FTC blocks Uber Eats-Foodpanda merger
    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    106