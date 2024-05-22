Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 22 (CNA) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, 18.6 kilometers south-southeast of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 5.2 km, CWA data showed.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest along Hualien's coast, where it measured a 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in inland areas of Hualien and Nantou County, and a 2 in parts of Yilan, Taitung, Taichung and Yunlin, CWA data showed.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

(By Matthew Mazzetta) Enditem