Three earthquakes rattle eastern Taiwan in 5 minutes
Taipei, May 10 (CNA) Three earthquakes ranging from 4.1 to 5.1 in magnitude struck off the coast of Hualien County in eastern Taiwan five minutes apart on Friday morning, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
The first of the three temblors, measuring 5.1 in magnitude, hit at 9:35 a.m. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at sea, 31.2 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 10 km, CWA data showed.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a seismic event, was highest in Hualien, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The second magnitude 5.0 temblor occurred at 9:37 a.m. Its epicenter was located at sea, 15.2 km south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 10 km.
Its intensity was highest in Hualien, where it measured 4.
The third magnitude 4.1 temblor occurred at 9:40 a.m. Its epicenter was also located at sea, 14.7 km south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 4.2 km.
Its intensity was highest in Hualien, where it measured 3.
No immediate damage or injuries were reported.
