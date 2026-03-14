Taichung mayor discusses potential cooperation with Boston mayor

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Taipei, March 14 (CNA) Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), currently on a 11-day trip to the United States, met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (吳弭) on Friday and talked about potential cooperation between the two cities.

"It was an honor to welcome Ms. Lu Shiow-yen, Mayor of Taichung City, Taiwan (@lushiowyen) and members of the Taichung delegation to Boston City Hall today," Wu said in a Facebook post, which included photos of the meeting.

"Boston and Taichung City share a deep commitment to international collaboration and making our cities great places to live," Wu added.

Born to Taiwanese parents in Chicago, Wu was elected the first female and minority mayor of Boston in 2021.

While addressing a group of overseas Taiwanese in Boston later that day, Lu said she and Wu are both female mayors and share hopes to improve life, infrastructure, education and medical care in their cities, according to a statement issued by the Taichung City government.

Lu also touted industrial development in Taichung.

Taichung has developed an outstanding machinery industry in the global market, while major semiconductor suppliers, such as contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and U.S.-based memory chip supplier Micron Technology Inc. have set up production sites in the city, Lu said.

Led by the machinery and semiconductor industries, Taichung is transforming itself into an artificial intelligence-based robotics hub, making the city one of the favorites of top tech professionals, she added.

Lu, who is currently in her second term as Taichung mayor until December 2026, said that during her tenure she has invested heavily in national health insurance subsidies for seniors and pushed for the most affordable public babysitting services in Taiwan.

In addition, Lu said she believes a great city should invest in welfare and education, and that only efforts to take good care of the elderly and children will reduce concerns the younger generation has about family care and encourage them to work hard for a better future.